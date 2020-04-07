Man charged with Aurora-area burglary, stolen vehicle possession

Kyle L. Quintana is next due in court May 29.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle in unincorporated Aurora Township.

Kyle L. Quintana, of the 1900 block of 10th Street, Peru, faces charges of residential burglary, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and driving while license suspended, all felonies, according to Kane County court records and the sheriff's office.

The charges stem from an incident Monday on the 700 block of McClaran Avenue in Aurora Township, according to Sheriff Ron Hain and court records.

Hain said deputies were sent to the address about 9:20 a.m. for a report of a man trespassing. Deputies found Quintana, told him he was trespassing and also found a stolen Chevrolet Silverado near the residence.

Deputies found a set of keys to the vehicle in Quintana's waistband while searching him and after investigating, determined Quintana cut a window screen at the same house that day, went inside and stole the keys to the Silverado and drove away with it, according to Hain.

Hain said Quintana had been warned on March 16 to stay away from the property, and apparently returned Monday after taking the vehicle days beforehand.

Hain said described the victim as "an acquaintance" of Quintana.

Quintana was released on his own recognizance Tuesday, according to court records.

He is next due in court May 29. He faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge of residential burglary.