 

Feder: Zach Boog promoted to evenings on WGCI

  • Zach Boog

    Zach Boog

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 4/7/2020 1:14 PM

WGCI 107.5-FM has promoted part-timer Zach Boog to evening personality, the iHeartMedia urban contemporary station announced today.

"It is a dream and an absolute honor to take over nights at this legendary station," said Boog, who grew up in Gary, Indiana, listening to WGCI. "I couldn't be more excited for what the future holds."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Tennessee State University graduate and standup comedian hosted nights at WUBT in Nashville, Tennessee, before joining WGCI as weekend and fill-in host in 2017.

He replaces DJ MoonDawg (Michael Muniz), who was laid off after six years as evening host in a massive restructuring of iHeartMedia stations nationwide in January. Boog was one of three part-timers who'd been filling in at night along with Trey White and Jamal Smallz.

Read more at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 