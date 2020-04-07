Feder: Zach Boog promoted to evenings on WGCI

WGCI 107.5-FM has promoted part-timer Zach Boog to evening personality, the iHeartMedia urban contemporary station announced today.

"It is a dream and an absolute honor to take over nights at this legendary station," said Boog, who grew up in Gary, Indiana, listening to WGCI. "I couldn't be more excited for what the future holds."

The Tennessee State University graduate and standup comedian hosted nights at WUBT in Nashville, Tennessee, before joining WGCI as weekend and fill-in host in 2017.

He replaces DJ MoonDawg (Michael Muniz), who was laid off after six years as evening host in a massive restructuring of iHeartMedia stations nationwide in January. Boog was one of three part-timers who'd been filling in at night along with Trey White and Jamal Smallz.

