DuPage courts extend COVID-19 postponements, closure

DuPage County Circuit Court Chief Judge Daniel Guerin has extended limitations related to the COVID-19 pandemic through May 15.

Most criminal and civil court matters will be extended 30 to 60 days from their currently scheduled court dates.

The public can view new dates on the circuit court clerk's website, epay.18thjudial.org. The clerk also will send notices by mail for criminal misdemeanor; traffic; juvenile; small claims; foreclosures and forcible evictions; and self-represented litigants in domestic cases.

All traffic courtrooms are closed until May 15.

The courthouse is open for essential business.

There will be no jury trials until at least May 18.

No marriages or civil union ceremonies will take place until May 22.

The Safe Harbor Children's Waiting Room and the law library are closed until May 18.