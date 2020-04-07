April 7 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 cases by county, and some towns

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, seen here a couple of weeks ago, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Cook County• Suburban Cook County has had 4,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 5,506 cases and 135 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health reported: 131 cases of COVID-19 in Glenview, 111 in Des Plaines, 56 in Schaumburg, 46 in Mount Prospect, 43 in Palatine, 38 in Wheeling, 37 in Arlington Heights, 29 in Streamwood, 24 each in Hoffman Estates and Elk Grove Village and 19 each in Buffalo Grove and Hanover Park. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• The Cook County sheriff's office website (cookcountysheriff.org) said Tuesday the county jail has 238 detainees with the virus, 17 in the hospital and 34 who previously tested positive have been moved to a recovery facility. 1 detainee has died so far. Among sheriff's office employees, 115 have tested positive.

Lake County• The Lake County Health Department lists 925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are 175 to 179 cases in Waukegan, 35 to 39 in Gurnee, 40 to 44 in Round Lake, 25 to 29 in Libertyville and Mundelein, 20 to 24 in Lake Zurich and 15 to 19 each in Grayslake, Vernon Hills and Wauconda.

DuPage County• The DuPage County Health Department reports 780 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 63 in Naperville, 53 in Willowbrook, 48 in Addison, 44 in Lombard, 37 in Carol Stream, 36 in Aurora (DuPage portion), 35 each in Elmhurst, Bensenville and West Chicago, 27 in Glen Ellyn and 25 in Wheaton.

Will County• There have been 888 cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19).

Kane County• The Kane County Health Department confirms 262 cases of COVID-19 with 18 deaths on its website at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 69 in Aurora (Kane portion), 56 in Elgin (Kane portion), 30 in St. Charles, 14 in Geneva, nine in South Elgin and seven in Batavia.

McHenry County• 165 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19).