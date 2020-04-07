73 more dead, 1,287 more infected with COVID-19 in Illinois

State health officials announced 73 more COVID-19 deaths and an additional 1,287 infections today.

That brings the total number killed by the disease to 380 and the statewide infection count to 13,549.

The overwhelming majority of those who have died or become infected by the coronavirus outbreak are from Chicago and the suburbs, according to Illinois Department of Public Health reports.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said a staff member was also diagnosed with the disease after becoming ill March 26 at his daily briefing.

The governor's office was professionally cleaned.

He added the staffer did not have frequent contact with him and has not been tested because he's not feeling symptomatic.

Pritzker also noted that coronavirus patients are now taking up 43% of the state's intensive care unit beds, up from 35% just a week ago.

The use of the state's ventilator supply by coronavirus patients is at 29%, up from 24% a week ago.

Pritzker added that California has loaned the state 100 ventilators to deal with an expected surge in cases over the next few weeks.