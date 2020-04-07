2 in custody after Glen Ellyn shooting
Updated 4/7/2020 12:54 PM
Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday morning near Glen Ellyn.
A man was shot in the arm around 10 a.m. on the 1N400 block of Park Boulevard, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Department.
The person believed to have done the shooting, and a driver, are being taken to the DuPage County jail.
