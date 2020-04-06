Volunteers crafting masks for JourneyCare

About 70 volunteers in the Chicago area have joined "Savvy at Sewing," an effort to create homemade masks for JourneyCare, a hospice and palliative care organization serving patients in 13 Illinois counties, to help protect against COVID-19.

Volunteers include "Project Runway" alum Peach Carr and a group called the Sew and Sews from Sun City in Huntley, which traded its usual quilt making to aid the effort.

JourneyCare officials stressed the homemade masks will be worn over medical-grade masks to protect them from wear and tear and extend the life of the equipment.

JourneyCare locations include Barrington and Arlington Heights.