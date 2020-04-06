St. Charles marijuana dispensary seeks extension before city council vote

Zen Leaf leaders say they have gone above and beyond to alleviate concerns over plans to sell recreational marijuana at their St. Charles medical dispensary.

They've added security, acquired extra parking spaces, completed traffic studies and negotiated with neighboring businesses in the St. Charles Commons complex, Anthony Marsico, executive vice president of retail, told aldermen last month. And having operated at 3714 Illinois Ave. the past four years, they pride themselves on being "good stewards of the community."

After months of deliberation, however, aldermen cast a preliminary 5-4 vote last month to deny Zen Leaf's requests to permit adult-use cannabis sales in a limited manufacturing district and allow the special use at the dispensary.

A final decision is planned for today. But Zen Leaf representatives have requested more time to work with the city and neighbors on any other potential conditions that could be added to their applications, such as a sunset clause, attorney Tyler Manic said in a letter Thursday.

If the extension is granted by the city council, the measures would be sent back to the planning and development committee May 11.

This past fall, aldermen approved an ordinance allowing recreational pot dispensing within the community business and regional business zoning districts. No more than two dispensaries are allowed in town, one of which must be linked to a medical cannabis facility that has operated in St. Charles for at least a year.

Zen Leaf is the only dispensary that fits the bill. But its existing shop -- the location to which its state license is tied -- is outside the permitted zoning districts.

The company's request for a zoning amendment met opposition from some aldermen who believe making changes so soon to accommodate a specific business would weaken their regulations.

Casting preliminary "no" votes were aldermen William Turner, David Pietryla, Art Lemke, Maureen Lewis and Ron Silkaitis. As the committee chairwoman, Alderman Rita Payleitner did not vote.

Marsico said allowing recreational sales at Zen Leaf would create jobs and generate new tax revenue for the city.

The council meeting will be at 7 p.m. today as an audio and visual teleconference to comply with social distancing regulations. In-person attendance is not recommended.

Information about how to participate via teleconference is available on the city's website.