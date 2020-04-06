Police don't believe Arlington Heights home invasion was a random attack

Arlington Heights police said Monday that an attempted home invasion that ended with one suspected perpetrator dead and another in custody does not appear to be a random attack.

Charges are still pending against the suspect captured after the Saturday home invasion on the 2400 block of North Evergreen Avenue, on the village's north side, according to police.

The case is now in the hands of the Cook County state's attorney's office, which is reviewing evidence and other information before approving formal charges, authorities said.

Reached Monday, the owner of the home where the attack occurred declined to comment.

Authorities on Sunday identified the man found dead in the residence as Larry D. Brodacz, 58, of Buffalo Grove. After an autopsy, the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police confirmed on Monday that Brodacz had an extensive criminal history dating to the 1980s. Then a locksmith, Brodacz faced a series of charges for burglaries and a home invasion on the North Shore, according to published reports.

In 2002, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Brodacz and his Arlington Heights-based Atlas Lock & Key for failing to forward $9,816.52 in employee 401(k) contributions. He was jailed for credit card fraud from January to October 2000, during which time Atlas ceased doing business, federal officials said.

Arlington Heights police Cmdr. Joe Pinnello said authorities are aware of Brodacz's criminal history, but there is no record of illegal activity more recently.

"We had no indication this person would act in this manner," he said.

A video that began circulating online over the weekend shows the frightening early moments of the home invasion.

The 66-second video taken from the homeowner's Ring security camera shows the two men -- wearing face masks and gloves -- approaching the house. One opens the screen door and knocks, and when the homeowner answers, the masked duo walk inside before an apparent struggle ensues off-camera.

The camera next picks up the homeowner pushing one of the suspects out of the door, knocking him to the ground and beating him. The suspect runs away, tripping and falling in the street before the video ends.

The accomplice, still in the house, was armed with a gun and had been shot, according to the resident who called 911 at 1:57 p.m.

The four residents of the house got out safely by the time police arrived. But a large regional police response, including a SWAT team, was dispatched to the scene since they were immediately unaware of the armed man's status, Pinnello said.

When the SWAT team finally went inside, they found Brodacz dead on the second floor of the house.