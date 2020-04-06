No new coronavirus cases, deaths at Lake Zurich center since March outbreak

Two weeks after a rapid and deadly outbreak of COVID-19 cases hit a Lake Zurich assisted living center, the situation there has stabilized, a representative said.

No new coronavirus cases have been discovered among residents or staff at Cedar Lake Assisted Living & Memory Care, 777 Church St., said William Swearingen, an executive with Spectrum Retirement Communities, the company that manages the facility.

No additional virus-related deaths have occurred, either, Swearingen said.

Additionally, the staffing and supply shortages the facility initially encountered after the outbreak have been resolved, he added.

"Things are stabilizing at Cedar Lake," said Swearingen, the senior vice president of sales and marketing for Denver-based Spectrum. "We continue working to minimize spread of the COVID-19 virus within the community."

Spectrum also operates assisted living centers in Libertyville, Lombard, Cary, Streamwood, South Elgin, Burr Ridge and Palos Heights. All of those facilities "are doing well" during the pandemic, Swearingen said. He didn't elaborate.

Nine of Cedar Lake's 65 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week of March. One subsequently died at a hospital.

Two workers tested positive for the virus the same week. Neither are caregivers, and both were expected to recover, Swearingen said.

Between those ill employees, some who suspected they had the virus and others who didn't report to work out of fear of infection, the staffing level dropped by about 20% after the outbreak, Spectrum officials said.

The facility also began running low on masks, gowns and gloves.

Spectrum reached out to other organizations to request replacement personnel and equipment, and word spread via the Daily Herald and other media.

Donations of protective gear poured in, as did job applications from people living in the Lake Zurich area who wanted to fill openings for nurses, caregivers and other professionals.

The Lake County Health Department advises long-term health care facilities to check employees for fever and other symptoms once or twice a day.

Any residents or patients who develop symptoms should either be tested or presumed to be infected. The department recommends keeping sick people together as best as possible to limit spread of the virus.

As of Sunday afternoon, Lake County had 756 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14 deaths.