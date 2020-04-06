Naperville museum seeks journals of pandemic

Naper Settlement museum asks Naperville residents to join a community-wide journaling project to capture daily life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are invited to keep journals and donate them at a later date to be preserved in the museum's collection. The Naper Settlement website at https://napersettlement.org/ has links to a variety of journaling and historic preservation resources with how-to guides and lesson plans.

Residents also are encouraged to donate signs photos, door and window decals and other artifacts representative of life during the stay-at-home order for the museum's collections.

Donated journals and other items will become part of a larger project, Naperville 2020: Pandemic Collecting Initiative. The museum's curatorial team has been documenting the pandemic through photography and collecting informational signs and pamphlets.