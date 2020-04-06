Illinois passes 300 COVID-19 deaths, officials warn public to avoid outdoor gatherings

State leaders today announced 33 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,006 more cases, while urging people to avoid gathering in groups Tuesday, when warm weather is predicted.

Statewide, 307 people have died from the disease since the outbreak began last month, and 12,262 have been infected.

"It's fine if you have a backyard ... but do not meet people" and congregate outside, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. The governor also suggested people should try to avoid grocery shopping as much as possible in the next few weeks.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials stressed that worshippers should avoid any Passover or Easter celebrations outside of their homes.

"This will not last forever ... it's one Passover, one Easter," Pritzker said.

The majority of COVID-19 cases are in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, and many of the patients are African-American.

Those issues have roots in disinvestment and inadequate health care in communities of color, Pritzker said.

He noted the state was trying to counter those trends by reopening hospitals in disadvantaged communities and using social media to promote hand-washing and preventive measures.

Deaths announced Monday include: two men in their 80s from Lake County; and in Will County -- two men in their 40s and 50s, two men in their 70s, and two men and two women in their 80s.

In Cook County, fatalities from COVID-19 included: three men in their 30s and 40s, one woman and two men in their 50s; five women and one man in their 60s; and six women and four men in their 70s and 80s.

Pritzker blasted the federal government for providing Illinois a fraction of the medical equipment needed to outfit health care workers battling COVID-19 Monday.

He said, however, the state has been "scouring" the globe to fill the gap.

"It's our own state procurement initiative that will make the difference," Pritzker said.

Illinois is currently under a stay at home order lasting through April 30 intended to tamp down the spread of COVID-19. That affects schools, and businesses deemed nonessential.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended that people wear masks when outside last week, a switch from previous advisories.