Illinois deaths top 300; officials warn against nice weather luring people into danger

With 33 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,006 more cases in Illinois, state leaders urged residents Monday to ignore the pull of warmer weather and Passover or Easter celebrations outside their homes.

Noting Tuesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the year in many parts of the state, "please stay at home" and avoid gathering outdoors, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said.

"If people congregate, we will set this thing back in our fight against COVID-19," she said.

Statewide, 307 people have died from the respiratory disease since the outbreak began last month, and 12,262 have been infected.

During the daily briefing Gov. J.B. Pritzker recommended avoiding grocery shopping whenever possible, endorsing comments White House virus task force coordinator and Dr. Deborah Birx made Saturday.

"The less interaction that people have over an extended period of time, the more likely it is we are going to be bending this curve," Pritzker said.

"We're already seeing some evidence that the stay-at-home order (through April 30) keeping kids away from schools, closing bars and restaurants and so on has had an impact," he said.

Health experts stressed that worshippers should avoid any Passover or Easter celebrations outside their homes and consider connecting using technology.

"Many people are celebrating the most important event of their faith this week, but the services must be held online," Ezike said.

"This will not last forever. ... It's one Passover, one Easter that you're going to have to do something unusual," Pritzker said.

The majority of COVID-19 cases are in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, and many of the patients are black.

The Chicago Department of Health reported that 72% of the city's deaths were black, although black people comprise just 30% of the population.

Those issues have roots in economic inequality and inadequate health care in communities of color, Pritzker said. He also blamed some false rumors that might have contributed to the problem.

He noted the state is trying to counter those trends by reopening hospitals in disadvantaged communities and using social media to promote hand-washing and preventive measures.

Noting the 307 fatalities aren't just numbers but "people who were loved by many," Ezike said the vast majority involved patients with medical issues such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure. Individuals who are 60 or older are also more likely to have severe cases, the CDC reports.

"Everyone's actions matter. If you must go out, please cover your nose and mouth," Ezike said.

Pritzker continued a critique of the White House for dropping the ball supplying medical equipment. Illinois has received a fraction of its requests, for example -- just 367,700 N-95 masks, 1.14 million surgical masks and 693,000 gloves from the federal government so far, he said. Illinois has ordered 10 million N-95 masks, over 14 million surgical masks and 19 million gloves.

Pritzker confirmed the U.S. Army is expected to assign medical staff members to Illinois, with details to come.

On a lighter note, asked about controversy involving Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot getting a professional haircut at home, Pritzker noted he hasn't had a trim for a while. "I feel like I'm getting a little shaggy. ... I'm going to turn into a hippie at some point," he said.