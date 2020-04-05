Pritzker: Illinois 'weeks away' from coronavirus peak

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the peak in coronavirus cases in the state likely won't come until the end of the month. Associated Press

While confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois surged over the 10,000 mark Saturday, the state still remains weeks away from its peak, Gov. JB Pritzker said Sunday morning.

Appearing on the CNN program "State of the Union," Pritzker projected the high point in cases may not come until the end of April.

"We're really two weeks away from the beginning of peaking," said Pritzker, who on Saturday announced the state had 10,357 confirmed infections and 243 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Pritzker touched upon several topics during an interview with host Jake Tapper, including his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump about the federal response to the pandemic. He accused the Trump administration of failing to act on intelligence in January and February that warned of the seriousness of the coronavirus.

"If they had started in February building ventilators, getting ready for this pandemic, we would not have the problems we are having today and, frankly, very many fewer people would die," he said.

The governor also was asked to weigh in on the upcoming NFL season. Trump on Saturday said he expects the season to start as scheduled in September with fans in stadiums, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he does not see that happening in his state.

Pritzker said "the Bears are a great team whether they're playing or not," but added it's too soon to tell what will become of the NFL season.

"None of us really know," he said, noting that medical researchers seem at least weeks away from a widespread treatment for COVID-19. Experts say it will be a year or longer before a vaccine could be rolled out.

"It's either going to be a treatment and herd immunity or a vaccine that opens everything back up," Pritzker added.