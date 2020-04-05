Daily Herald, Borrell Associates offer crisis marketing seminar

It has never been more important -- or more difficult -- to market your business during these challenging times.

To that end, the Daily Herald has partnered with Borrell Associates, a national research and consulting firm, to offer local businesses a free webinar on crisis marketing Wednesday, April 8, at 10 a.m.

The session will cover:

• How to communicate with customers and the community

• How to craft creative and appropriate marketing messages

• Common concerns and opportunities that local businesses are facing right now

"At this time of uncertainty, we think this program will bring insights to our partners," said Daily Herald Vice President Pete Rosengren. "We want to help local businesses survive and thrive during this crisis and this webinar will help them navigate the challenges that face us all."

The program is free but you must register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2873270579977664268