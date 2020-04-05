Barrington plans early start for chipper program

Barrington officials say the village will start its annual chipper program for tree branch debris on April 20 -- two weeks earlier than usual.

Residents are asked to stack branches neatly in a long, low pile on the parkway with the cut end facing the curb. Branches may be up to 10 inches in diameter and at least 4 inches long.

The chipper will work its way through the village colleting materials until May 15. Materials must be left at the curb no later than May 11. Public works crews cannot collect material on private property, officials said.