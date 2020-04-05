Aurora man faces felony charges in connection with damaged jail cells

An Aurora man faces up to three years in prison after authorities say he damaged two Aurora Police Department jail cells last week while being detained in connection with a shooting.

Jose Barragan, of the 0-100 block of North Anderson Street, is accused of urinating in one cell and trying to flood its toilet, then defecating on the floor of a second cell when he was moved, police said.

Barragan, who's now charged with two counts of criminal damage to government property, initially was brought to the jail March 30 as part of an investgation into a shots fired report in the 0-100 block of North State Street, police said.

While he was being fingerprinted, a court detention technician discovered Barragan had contraband which appeared to be marijuana concealed in his hair, according to police.

About two hours after he was placed in a cell, police said, Barragan began banging and kicking on the door and causing a disturbance. He placed the cell's bed sheet into the toilet and attempted to flood the cell, then was seen urinating on the cell's floor, police said.

After being placed in a different cell, Barragan was observed defecating on the floor, then using his hand to pick up the waste and smear it on the cell and door windows.

About an hour later, Barragan was released from custody without charges from the investigation into the shots fired report, but he later was charged with damaging the jail cennsl police said.