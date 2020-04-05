April 5 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 cases by county, and some towns

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Cook County

• 3,420 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths in suburban Cook County, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 4,614 cases and 90 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Sunday listed 91 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 54 in Schaumburg, 53 in Park Ridge, 38 in Mount Prospect, 37 in Palatine, 35 in Arlington Heights, 30 in Wheeling, 22 in Streamwood, 21 in Hoffman Estates, 20 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), 14 in Rolling Meadows and nine in Prospect Heights. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• The Cook County sheriff's office website said 234 detainees at the county jail and 78 sheriff's office employees had tested positive for the virus as of 5 p.m. Sunday. Of the detainees, 14 are in the hospital.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 756 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are more than 130 cases in Waukegan, between 30 and 34 in Gurnee, 35 to 39 in Round Lake, 25 to 29 in Libertyville, 20 to 24 in Mundelein, 15 to 19 in Vernon Hills and Lake Villa, and 10 to 14 each in Grayslake, Wauconda, Lake Zurich and Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion).

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 647 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 50 in Naperville, 48 in Willowbrook, 41 in Lombard and Addison, 31 in Carol Stream, 28 in Bensenville, Elmhurst, West Chicago and Aurora (DuPage County portion), 26 in Downers Grove and 25 in Glendale Heights.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 221 cases of COVID-19 with 15 deaths on its website at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 57 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 48 in Elgin (Kane portion), 27 in St. Charles, 13 in Geneva, eight in North Aurora and South Elgin, and seven in Gilberts and Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 133 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19).

Will County

• There have been 648 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19).