A song to make you smile: 'You're My Best Friend' by Queen

Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury performs in West Germany in 1986. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "You're My Best Friend by Queen, released in 1976.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.