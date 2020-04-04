Mundelein schools, community organize food delivery to needy

Mundelein school districts 120 and 75 have teamed up with members of the community to provide groceries and other essential items to area residents with children in Mundelein and neighboring school districts 73, 75, 76, 79 and 120.

On Saturday, 80 families received supplies in the third giveaway so far. Parent liaisons, parent coordinators and social workers helped identify families in need. It's not open to anyone, but school officials have taken referrals for local families into consideration.

The hub of activity is The Chapel church at 1966 W. Hawley St. where residents can drop off items in weatherproof bins. Items requested include toiletries, baby wipes, diapers, cleaning spray/cleaning wipes and nonperishable food items.

More than a dozen volunteers from districts 120, 75, 79 and The Chapel gathered Saturday to fill boxes, handing them out in a drive-up delivery system. Boxes were taken to those who couldn't make it to the church. Families and students who attend The Chapel have also been sorting items throughout the week.

Districts 75 and 120 Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Jamie DiCarlo says each box has a number tied to a certain family so that items can be personalized.

"We know which families need baby wipes and diapers. For families with young children we can add books, flashcards and crafts. That has been a favorite part for me," DiCarlo said. "I love that when the boxes get into the home there can be some fun surprises for the kids."

Officials plan to continue the service every other Saturday while schools are closed. The next one is scheduled April 18.

"It is so critical for the children in our community to have their nutrition needs met. In order to learn and to feel safe and secure, food is essential," DiCarlo said. "This has brought our community together. I could not be prouder."