April 4 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 cases by county, and some towns

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Cook County• 3,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths in suburban Cook County, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 4,296 cases and 76 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health has not yet updated its website on Saturday. On Friday it reported: 96 cases of COVID-19 in Glenview, 65 in Des Plaines, 38 in Schaumburg, 29 each in Palatine and Mount Prospect, 25 in Wheeling, 21 in Arlington Heights, 17 each in Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village and Streamwood, 14 in Hanover Park and 13 in Hoffman Estates. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• The Cook County sheriff's office website on Saturday said 221 detainees at the county jail and 70 sheriff's office employees had tested positive for the virus as of 5 p.m. Friday. 15 of the detainees are in the hospital.

Lake County• The Lake County Health Department lists 689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are more than 100 cases in Waukegan, 35 to 39 in Gurnee, 30 to 34 in Round Lake, 25 to 29 in Libertyville, 15 to 19 in Mundelein and 10 to 14 each in Grayslake, Vernon Hills and Lake Zurich.

DuPage County• The DuPage County Health Department reports 606 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 47 in Willowbrook, 47 in Naperville, 38 in Addison, 38 in Lombard, 28 in Carol Stream, 27 in Aurora (DuPage portion), 23 in Elmhurst and 26 in Bensenville.

Will County• There have been 606 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19).

Kane County• The Kane County Health Department confirms 210 cases of COVID-19 with 12 deaths on its website at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 55 in Aurora (Kane portion), 41 in Elgin (Kane portion), 25 in St. Charles, 12 in Geneva, eight in North Aurora and seven in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 122 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19).