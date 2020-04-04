 

Algonquin man charged with grooming a minor for sex

  • Roger Rice

    Roger Rice

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 4/4/2020 1:59 PM

An Algonquin man was charged Friday with trying to meet a minor for sexual gratification, after a suspicious bystander flagged down police at a Starbucks on North Avenue in Carol Stream.

Roger Rice, 63, of the 1500 block of Meghan Avenue, is charged with one count of grooming and one count of traveling to meet a minor, according to DuPage County court records. As of Saturday afternoon, he was being held in the DuPage County jail on $25,000 bail.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He was arrested by Carol Stream police at 10 a.m. Friday.

The charges accuse him of using electronic communications to entice, solicit, lure or seduce a minor in to committing illegal sexual conduct.

According to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office, a bystander in the Starbucks parking lot at North and Schmale Road alerted police.

Rice was there to meet someone he believed to be 15-year-old boy for sex, according to the news release. They met on an internet dating site.

"This case is yet another example of how sexual predators target our children and should serve as a reminder to parents to discuss with their children the dangers lurking on the internet," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 