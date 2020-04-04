A song to make you smile: 'It's a Beautiful Morning' by the Rascals

The Rascals arrive at JFK Airport in New York after a trip to Hawaii in 1968. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "It's a Beautiful Morning" by the Rascals, released in 1968.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.