33 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,453 new cases
Updated 4/4/2020 2:44 PM
State health officials today announced 33 new coronavirus deaths and 1,453 more cases.
Statewide, 243 residents have died from the disease since the outbreak began last month, and 10,357 people have been infected.
The majority of cases are in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.
