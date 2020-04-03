53 additional deaths, 1,209 more Illinois COVID-19 cases

State health officials today announced 53 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,209 more cases.

The announcement came as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker toured the state's first alternate medical facility at McCormick Place that currently holds 500 beds to house coronavirus patients with less severe symptoms.

Ultimately, the facility will hold 3,000 beds and the state is reopening three shuttered hospitals in the suburbs to help house additional patients ahead of an expected surge of infections.

Statewide, 210 residents have died from the disease since the outbreak began last month, while 8,904 have been infected.

The majority of cases are in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

"That is 210 fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, grandparents and children who are no longer with us," Pritzker said.

Among those who died in the past day were 33 Cook County residents, 11 from Lake County, three from Will County, two from DuPage County and one from Kane County.

Infected patients are now in 64 of the state's 102 counties, Illinois Department of Public Health officials said.

The age range of those infected runs from less than a year old to more than 100-years old.