Recreational marijuana buyers spent $35.9 million in March

Recreational adult-use marijuana sales in March tallied almost $40 million in Illinois. Associated Press File Photo

Buyers spent $35.9 million in March to purchase recreational marijuana in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced sales figures today.

The state reported 812,203 sales, for an average of $44 per purchase.

Sales remained strong despite the coronavirus outbreak that forced many Illinois residents into their homes for the last half of the month. However, dispensaries were allowed to stay open as essential businesses.

March sales were slightly higher than February, a shorter month, when $34.8 million in recreational weed was sold. In January, the first month of legalization, sales totaled $39.2 million.

In March, $27.1 million was sold to Illinois residents and $8.8 million was sold to those from out of state.

The figures do not include special marijuana or sales taxes from the purchases.

In the first three months since recreational adult-use marijuana was made legal, dispensaries have made a collective $110 million.