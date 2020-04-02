Palatine man offers free use of RV to medical worker

This is the recreational vehicle owned by the Gable family of Palatine while on a road trip. Ryan Gable says he's willing to donate use of the RV to a health care worker treating COVID-19 patients and concerned about returning home. Courtesy of the Gable family

Palatine resident Ryan Gable says he's willing to donate use of his recreational vehicle to a Northwest suburban medical professional who is concerned about spreading COVID-19 at home after treating patients on the job.

Gable said he wants to do something useful with the 36-foot Winnebago Vista LX instead of letting it sit idle during the pandemic. And he hopes his offer will encourage other RV owners to do the same.

He came up with the idea after seeing news reports from across the country about health care workers treating coronavirus patients, then sleeping in tents, garages or cars rather than going home.

"It sickens you," Gable said. "They're fighting our battle. And to sleep in a garage is just, you almost start crying."

With the Winnebago, he said, the health care worker could be right next to home instead of away from loved ones.

Gable said he wants to be in proximity to the 2018 Winnebago if he needs to address any problems, so the offer is targeted for Northwest suburban nurses and doctors. Anyone interested must have a driveway long and wide enough for the 36-foot RV.

Those interested should contact Gable at ryangable@startingpointrealty.com.

His wife, Carrie Gable, said the RV would allow some peace of mind for the medical heroes. She admits being initially skeptical and a little worried about the idea for the family's "home on wheels" when her husband brought it up.

"A lot went through my head like, 'How will we clean it? How long can the germs survive? What if we need it ourselves?'" she said. "However, he was so very passionate about helping and felt very strongly that this could help someone significantly."

Ryan Gable said he'll prepare the RV and deliver it to the temporary occupant.

His mother, Carolyn Gable, is well known to Daily Herald readers. A single mom worked for 12 years as a waitress before building a successful transportation company in Lake Zurich, she launched the Believe Project with the Daily Herald in 2014.

Every December since, she's provided the newspaper with 31 envelopes, each containing a $100 bill. Every day during the month, a $100 bill is sent to a reader who submits the most compelling story for helping others with the money.