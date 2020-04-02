Judson cancels annual prayer breakfast, extends deadline for volunteer awards

COURTESY OF JUDSON UNIVERSITY, 2017Judson University in Elgin has canceled its annual community prayer breakfast and extended the nomination deadline for its volunteer community service awards.

For the first time in 32 years, Judson University's annual Community Prayer Breakfast scheduled May 4 has been canceled, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The prayer breakfast traditionally provides a gathering for the Elgin community to unite in friendship and faith," Judson President Gene Crume said in a news release. "During these unpredictable times, we are in need of community prayer more than ever as we continue the journey to restoring the health of our nation."

Judson's awards program to recognize community volunteers during the breakfast will continue.

The nomination deadline for the D. Ray Wilson Community Volunteer Award and the Bea Wilson Youth Award has been extended until April 20. Award recipients will be announced at a future event this fall.

Both awards recognize volunteers who have contributed to the greater good in the Fox Valley community by serving others' physical, emotional, intellectual or spiritual needs.

The D. Ray Wilson Volunteer Service Award was started in 2003 in honor of the late D. Ray Wilson, a former Judson trustee and publisher of the Daily Courier News who helped establish the prayer breakfast in partnership with Judson in 1989.

The Bea Wilson Youth Volunteer Service Award recognizes Fox Valley high school freshmen through juniors for their community service. It was named in honor of Bea Wilson who was "a community champion of hope, service and hospitality." The awardee will receive a $3,000 scholarship annually to attend Judson University.

Nominations can be submitted online at JudsonU.edu/communityaward and JudsonU.edu/youthaward.