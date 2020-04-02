April 2 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 cases by county, and some towns

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Cook County• 2,296 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths in suburban Cook County, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 3,279 cases and 41 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health reported: 86 cases of COVID-19 in Glenview, 56 in Des Plaines, 25 in Schaumburg, 24 in Palatine, 22 in Buffalo Grove, 21 each in Mount Prospect and Wheeling, 20 in Hanover Park, 17 in Arlington Heights, 16 in Streamwood, 15 in Elk Grove Village, and 13 in Hoffman Estates. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• An update on the Cook County sheriff's office website indicated 167 detainees at the county jail and 34 sheriff's office employees had tested positive for the virus as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Lake County• The Lake County Health Department lists 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are 60 to 64 cases in Waukegan, 25 to 29 each in Gurnee, 20 to 24 in both Libertyville and Round Lake, and 10 to 14 each in Grayslake, Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Lake Zurich.

DuPage County• The DuPage County Health Department reports 438 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 43 in Willowbrook, 33 in Naperville, 26 in Addison, 25 in Lombard, 23 in Aurora (DuPage portion), and 20 in both Bensenville and Elmhurst.

Will County• There have been 395 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19).

Kane County• The Kane County Health Department confirms 155 cases of COVID-19 with eight deaths on its website at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 39 in Aurora (Kane portion), 28 in Elgin (Kane portion), 22 in St. Charles, nine in Geneva, seven in South Elgin and five in Batavia.

McHenry County

• There are 99 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19).