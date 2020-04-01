Rolling Meadows proposes limits on video gambling

After the growth of video gambling in Rolling Meadows after a ban was overturned in 2018, city officials have proposed putting limits on the number of businesses that have the machines in town.

In addition to a cap of a dozen such businesses citywide, there also would be geographic restrictions, where clusters of as many as three businesses with the video machines would be permitted in certain commercial corridors.

Under rules introduced Tuesday by Alderman Kevin O'Brien, three city video gambling licenses would be limited to an area along Kirchoff Road from Wilke to Rohlwing roads, three on Plum Grove Road/Meacham Road from Bryant Road to Old Plum Grove Road, three near the shopping area at Golf and Algonquin roads, and one near Algonquin and Route 53.

Currently, there are 10 businesses with video gambling in town, and two applications pending before the city.

"The feeling is that we are very near capacity for gaming in the city of Rolling Meadows," said O'Brien, referring to extensive discussions with aldermen, business owners and residents. "Residents are in support of it, but they don't want one of our thoroughfares to turn into the Las Vegas Strip."

There would also be a restriction of one video gambling business allowed per strip mall.

During an extensive two-hour discussion of the proposal late Tuesday, most aldermen favored the proposed new limits during a series of unofficial committee-of-the-whole straw poll votes.

As part of the discussion, other aldermen also introduced new rules in an effort to better define the city's video gambling ordinance.

Alderman Lara Sanoica suggested establishing different city licenses for current or proposed restaurants that want to add the video machines to supplement their income, versus gambling cafes. That would mirror rules set up in neighboring Schaumburg.

And Alderman Jenifer Vinezeano proposed a six-month waiting period for a new business to apply for a video gambling license, in an effort to curb additional gambling cafes from opening.

Those additional items also earned the support of the majority of the council. But a final decision would come at a future city council meeting.