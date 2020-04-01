Man charged in 2018 Barrington Hills fatal hit-and-run crash

Rafal Ryndak, 28, of Schiller Park, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle through Barrington Hills in May 2018. After a lengthy investigation, police made an arrest in the case Wednesday. Courtesy of Marcin Ryndak

A 42-year-old Deer Park man surrendered to Barrington Hills police Wednesday to face a charge stemming from a May 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

Tommy G. Walker III, of the 23000 block of Long Grove Road, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death in connection with the deadly crash along Route 59 south of Route 68.

Authorities believe Walker was behind the wheel of a Toyota pickup truck or SUV that struck a bicycle ridden by 28-year-old Rafal Ryndak of Schiller Park at about 10 p.m. May 11, 2018. Ryndak was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members described Ryndak as an avid bicyclist who was riding home that night after visiting a friend.

Barrington Hills police spokesman William Walsh said Wednesday's arrest followed an extensive investigation by the department and Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.

The lengthy investigation involved numerous interviews and piecing together forensic evidence left at the crash scene, he said.

Walker was scheduled to appear in bound court later Wednesday at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

The charge against him is a Class 2 felony punishable by a maximum three to seven years in prison.