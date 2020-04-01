Kane County launches its own COVID-19 database with suburb-by-suburb numbers

The Kane County Health Department has launched a database dashboard about COVID-19 disease on its website at KaneHealth.com.

The dashboard tracks positive COVID-19 cases for Kane County and by community, as well as reported deaths for the county. The dashboard also breaks down positive cases by age, gender, confirmed cases by date of onset, and confirmed cases by municipality. The information is updated daily by 5 p.m.

For additional information and current updates on the COVID-19 situation, visit KaneHealth.com.