Fox Valley police reports
Updated 4/1/2020 3:57 PM
Kane County
• An estimated $1,500 damage was reported at 9:50 a.m. Monday at Poynor Park on the 6N0-99 block of Swanberg Road near Campton Hills after someone drove a vehicle through the area, creating deep ruts in the landscaping.
• A resident of the 7N200 block of Whispering Trail near St. Charles reported a case of attempted fraud and identity theft at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday after learning someone tried to use her card at a suburban fencing company for purchases of $5,000, $3,000 and $1,500 and all were declined.
• A resident of the 11N0-99 block of Lukens Road near Sycamore reported a case of identity theft at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a $2,000 cellphone bill for an account opened in Glendale, Wisconsin, without the resident's knowledge.
