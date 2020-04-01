Daily Herald wins 22 awards from Illinois Press Association

The Daily Herald has won 22 awards, including three first-place finishes for photography and editorial writing, in the annual Illinois Press Association journalism contest.

"Our staff's commitment to community service and quality local journalism is exhaustive and never-ending," Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen said. "These awards are a reflection of that commitment. We're thankful for the press association's recognition and proud of our award winners."

The IPA announced the winners but moved its 2020 convention in Springfield from May to October in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only exceptions are the general excellence and sweepstakes awards, which will be announced at the convention.

The Daily Herald's winning entries were:

First place:

• Local editorial: Diane Dungey for "Protecting Kids Like AJ," which called on lawmakers to respond to evidence suggesting that preschool programs decrease the likelihood of child abuse; "Lessons From Our First Step on the Moon," about how Americans can rally together around a single objective and achieve success despite repeated failures; and "OK, Boomers Aren't the Enemy," about how attempts at stoking generational divisions ultimately has no benefits.

• Portrait personality photo: Rick West for "Celebrating 75," which captured a joyful and tender moment between a couple celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary at an assisted living facility in Batavia.

• Sports photo: John Starks for "Wrestling Reflection" for a captivating photo of two high school wrestlers during a match in Batavia that also captures their reflection in the glossy gymnasium floor.

Second place

• Local editorial: Daily Herald editorial board, "The Urgency of Fighting Climate Change."

• Feature writing, personality profile: Lauren Rohr for "Where She Can Be Herself."

• Original column: Jim Slusher for "Letter to Readers."

• General news photo: Paul Valade for "Night Storm."

• Newspaper design: Daily Herald staff.

• Sports section: Mike Smith and sports staff.

• Special sections: Jim Baumann and staff for "Be A Tourist In Your Own Backyard."

• Best coverage of taxation: Jake Griffin for his Suburban Tax Watchdog investigations.

Third place

• Local editorial: Pete Nenni.

• Best website: Daily Herald staff.

• Sports news: Bruce Miles for "Maddon Takes The Fall."

• Feature photo: Mark Welsh for "First Day Excitement."

• Sports photo: Brian Hill for "Making A Move."

FOURTH PLACE:

• Government beat reporting: Marie Wilson, Elena Ferrarin, Pete Nenni for "Pot or Not."

• Business/economic reporting: Madhu Krishnamurthy for "Suburban Malls Reinvent Themselves."

• Obituary tribute: Robert Feder and Jim O'Donnell for their columns on the life of Chet Coppock.

• Original column: Barry Rozner.

• Portrait/personality photo: Patrick Kunzer for "Celebrating Learning."

• Headline writing: Michelle Holdway.