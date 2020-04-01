Carol Stream senior living campus resident dies from COVID-19; 8 others infected

Eight residents and one employee of Windsor Park in Carol Stream have tested positive for the coronavirus. Daily Herald file photo

A resident of a Carol Stream senior living community has died after contracting the coronavirus, adding to the growing toll on nursing homes and other facilities caring for the elderly.

Eight residents and an employee of Windsor Park have tested positive for the virus. The cases have been limited to the skilled nursing section of the campus along North Avenue.

One of the infected patients died after being hospitalized with underlying health conditions, Executive Director Ben Stevens said in a letter to residents and families.

The employee is at home and recuperating in self-isolation.

"As you are aware, the coronavirus situation is rapidly changing across our nation and right here at home," Stevens wrote. "We continue to monitor all residents and employees who exhibit any symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, and, if necessary, ask that they reach out to their personal physicians for testing and treatment."

Nursing homes have quickly become hotbeds for the virus.

More than 400 long-term care facilities across the county have reported at least one COVID-19 case, according to a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Willowbrook nursing home linked to six COVID-19 deaths remains the hardest-hit facility in DuPage County.

The health department has reported a total of 49 people, including 33 residents and 16 staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Health officials have said all residents and staff members at the 150-bed facility in Willowbrook have been tested.

Some families also have called for widespread testing at Windsor Park, a 60-acre community operated by Skokie-based Covenant Living.

A recent report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment, staff members working with symptoms and staff members working at multiple facilities helped fuel a devastating outbreak in nine Seattle nursing homes.

Covenant Living currently has employees who work at more than one facility, spokesman Randy Eilts said earlier this week.

"No local health authority has recommended this practice stop in an effort to ensure adequate staffing," Eilts wrote in a written response to questions. "We are following the strict protocols by CMS and CDC for infection control standards."