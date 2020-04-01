April 1 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 cases by county, and some towns

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

The statewide toll of COVID-19 confirmed cases topped 6,980 Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced, with 141 deaths.

The following is a listing of COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county as well as a snapshot of some local tallies as of Wednesday, using state and local data.

Cook County

• There are 2,065 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths in suburban Cook Couty, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). Among the fatalities listed in a Wednesday night news release from the Cook County medical examiner's office was a 77-year-old man who died in Des Plaines. In Chicago, there are 3,087 cases and 39 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health reported: 44 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines; 24 in Palatine; 23 each in Schaumburg and Buffalo Grove; 15 in Arlington Heights; and 12 in Hoffman Estates. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data.)

• An update on the Cook County sheriff's office website indicated 167 detainees at the county jail and 34 sheriff's office employees had tested positive for the virus as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are: 50 to 54 cases in Waukegan; 20 to 24 each in Gurnee, Libertyville and Round Lake; 10 to 14 each in Grayslake, Mundelein and Vernon Hills; and five to nine in Lake Zurich.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 393 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include: 40 in Willowbrook; 31 in Naperville; 24 in Lombard; 21 in Aurora (DuPage portion); and 19 in Elmhurst.

Will County

• There are 323 cases of COVID-19 in Will County and nine deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (visit bit.ly/dhwillcovid19).

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 146 cases of COVID-19 with eight deaths on its website at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include: 37 in Aurora (Kane portion); 26 in Elgin (Kane portion); 22 in St. Charles; nine in Geneva; and seven in South Elgin.

McHenry County

• There are 79 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (visit bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19).