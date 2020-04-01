42 more dead from COVID-19 in Illinois, 986 more infected

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker provides an update about COVID-19 and the state's fight against the spread of the infection. Associated Press File Photo/March 19, 2020

Another 42 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the state's total to 141, health officials announced Wednesday.

Additionally, another 986 were diagnosed with the respiratory infection, putting the state's total number of coronavirus-related cases at 6,980.

The disease is hitting hardest among people age 60 and older and those with serious medical conditions.

But Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced a number of fatalities involving younger people.

Those include three men in their 20s and 30s and two men in their 40s -- all from Cook County.

The IDPH reports 2,065 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cook County and 3,087 in Chicago. In the collar counties the state announced: 477 cases in Lake; 392 in DuPage; 322 in Will; 142 in Kane; and 69 in McHenry.

Local health departments may update those numbers Wednesday.

For weeks, state officials have encouraged people to avoid hoarding masks and leave them to medical workers and first-responders.

But Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker and IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said they would look to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which is considering whether to recommend masks, for guidance.

"I would not discourage people from wearing masks ... there is evidence to show it can be effective," Ezike said. "We're constantly looking at things."

Asked about Easter services, Pritzker urged churches to offer online services.

"Despite the desire to get together on Easter, we're still telling people 'please stay at home,'" Pritzker said.

Illinois has the seventh highest number of confirmed cases of any state in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

Pritzker also urged residents to take the U.S. Census, noting "it determines how much of your tax dollars we get back from the federal government," which is needed in the fight against COVID-19 and the recovery.

"It's the best thing you can do to help the state in the long run," he said.

On Tuesday, Pritzker extended the state's stay at home order through April 30 in order to tamp down the spread of the disease.

The action echoes federal recommendations and keeps schools and businesses closed.

The mandate has exceptions for essential workers like doctors and allows people to run necessary errands such as buying groceries.