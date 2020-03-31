Where to find county-by-county and maybe even suburb-by-suburb COVID-19 data

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

If you'd like to see a breakdown of the number of reported COVID-19 cases county by county and, in some cases, even town by town, a state website and area counties' websites are offering it.

• First, the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 Web page shows the latest data on total cases as well as the number of people tested, and it breaks down confirmed cases county by county throughout the state. bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19

• The Cook County Department of Public Health first offers general information on the disease, including number of cases in Chicago, Cook County overall and separately in the Cook County suburbs. bit.ly/dhcookcovid19

• And on a separate page, you can get a suburb-by-suburb breakdown. (The page may take a little while to load.) bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data

• DuPage County's "COVID-19 Dashboard" is a one-stop-shop for all the information it offers, including a town-by-town breakdown of cases. bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19

• Lake County's main COVID-19 page provides basic information and resources, including total number of cases. bit.ly/dhlakecovid19

• And then it has its own COVID-19 dashboard, where data is broken down suburb by suburb, at least in ranges of 5. bit.ly/dhlakecovid19data

• Kane County's health department provides a lot of COVID-19 information right on its home page, but it does not show town-by-town data. You'll find a total number of cases only if you look around for day-by-day updates. http://kanehealth.com/

• "Kane County Connects" is the county's public information website, which now has a lot related to COVID-19 -- and it tries to show good news, too. https://kanecountyconnects.com/

• The City of Elgin has its own COVID-19 resource center, including what places, including restaurants, are open and what's closed. bit.ly/dhelgincovid19

• McHenry County's Health Department has some basic information, including total number of cases, and links to resources on its website. bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19

• Will County has created its own COVID-19 dashboard showing the number of cases in the county (as well as in other counties and the rest of the state), but it does not break numbers down town by town. bit.ly/dhwillcovid19