What others are writing about COVID-19

A Samaritan's Purse crew and medical personnel work on preparing to open a 68 bed emergency field hospital specially equipped with a respiratory unit in New York's Central Park, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Restrictions are slowing coronavirus infections, new data suggest

Data collected from the maker of internet-connected thermometers shows a rapid drop in the number of fevers reported in states across the country. Does this mean states' stay-at-home orders are working to slow the spread of the virus? The New York Times has the story.

I just got out of the COVID-19 ICU. Here's how I made it through.

In this first-person essay published by HuffPost, a Wisconsin-born New Yorker describes what life is like in the COVID-19 ICU.

Temperature Check: Tracking fever, a key symptom of Coronavirus

A fever is one of the primary symptoms of COVID-19, and the CDC recommends those who have been exposed to coronavirus take their temperatures twice daily. Sounds straightforward, but it can be harder than you think. A New York Times reporter offers tips on how to track your temp, even if you don't own a thermometer.

How corporations are benefiting from the $2 trillion stimulus package

In Monday's Post Reports podcast from The Washington Post, reporters look at what's in the $2T economic stimulus package, including the payout to Boeing. Listen here.