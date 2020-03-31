Body of missing man found in Rolling Meadows
Updated 3/31/2020 8:40 PM
A missing Palatine Township man was found dead in Rolling Meadows, the Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed Tuesday night.
Andrew Patrick Plummer, 55, was last seen at his residence at 10 p.m. Friday, and his body was found about 6:15 p.m. Monday in a wooded area near Kirchoff and Benton roads on the border with Arlington Heights, a news release from the medical examiner's office said.
Rolling Meadows police would not comment on the case Tuesday night.
