 

Aurora police chief a finalist to lead Chicago force

Updated 3/31/2020 10:26 PM

Chicago's next police superintendent will be either the woman running the Aurora Police Department or one of two men: the retired Dallas police chief or a fast-rising Chicago police deputy chief.

Aurora's Kristen Ziman, Dallas' David Brown and Chicago's Ernest Cato are the three finalists chosen by the Chicago Police Board after a nationwide search, according to a city hall source.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Ziman recently tested positive for the coronavirus and is leading her suburban department -- about the size of one Chicago police district -- from her home.

