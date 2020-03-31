Aurora police chief a finalist to lead Chicago force
Updated 3/31/2020 10:26 PM
Chicago's next police superintendent will be either the woman running the Aurora Police Department or one of two men: the retired Dallas police chief or a fast-rising Chicago police deputy chief.
Aurora's Kristen Ziman, Dallas' David Brown and Chicago's Ernest Cato are the three finalists chosen by the Chicago Police Board after a nationwide search, according to a city hall source.
Ziman recently tested positive for the coronavirus and is leading her suburban department -- about the size of one Chicago police district -- from her home.
