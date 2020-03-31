Aurora police chief a finalist to lead Chicago force

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman speaks during a news conference about the Henry Pratt Co. mass shooting in February 2019. Daily Herald file photo

Chicago's next police superintendent will be either the woman running the Aurora Police Department or one of two men: the retired Dallas police chief or a fast-rising Chicago police deputy chief.

Aurora's Kristen Ziman, Dallas' David Brown and Chicago's Ernest Cato are the three finalists chosen by the Chicago Police Board after a nationwide search, according to a city hall source.

Ziman recently tested positive for the coronavirus and is leading her suburban department -- about the size of one Chicago police district -- from her home.

