Aurora mayor fighting COVID-19: 'I will beat this'

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin posted an update on his health via YouTube video. Irvin has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Courtesy City of Aurora

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and police Chief Kristen Ziman both have tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the mayor released a video talking about his experience. Daily Herald file photo

The mayor of the state's second-largest city is urging members of the public to do what they can to stop community spread of COVID-19 as he battles the disease.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and police Chief Kristen Ziman both tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday morning, Irvin released a video talking about his experience.

"I just want to let you know that I will recover," said Irvin, who is alone and quarantined. "I will beat this."

Irvin says in the video that his symptoms included severe headaches and high temperatures.

"My whole body ached," he said. "I couldn't think straight. I was disoriented."

He said he felt dizzy when he stood up, and his eyes and gums seemed to ache.

"I lost my appetite," he said. "But it didn't matter because I lost my sense of taste and smell. This is a full body ache that's hard to describe."

Irvin said he also experienced cold night sweats, tremors and shakes.

"But it passed," he said.

Now Irvin, who turned 50 on Sunday, says he's asking the public for a birthday gift.

"I'm going to ask that you guys follow the governor's stay-at-home order -- that we continue to follow the health officials' advice of social distancing," Irvin said.

He said residents should continue to maintain hygiene and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the virus and "eventually flatten the curve."

"That's what I would like for my birthday," he said. "This is one that I won't forget anytime soon."

Working together, Irvin says, he knows "we're going to be able to beat this virus."

"So I want you to stay safe, my friends, and continue to stay Aurora Strong," Irvin said.

The mayor's last public appearance was March 20 during a media briefing at city hall.

Because of the outbreak and the statewide order to stay at home, the Aurora City Council will hold its first remote meeting on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on the Zoom video conferencing platform. Irvin is planning to lead the online meeting.