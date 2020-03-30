Year two of Rockland Road project in Libertyville begins

A second year of Rockland Road reconstruction on both sides of the Des Plaines River in Libertyville and Libertyville Township is underway.

In Libertyville, the work stretches from Prairie Avenue just east of Milwaukee Avenue to Riverside Drive. The township portion extends from the river to near St. Mary's Road.

Groundwork is nearly complete and rebuilding the road will be done this season. Traffic is limited to eastbound only from Route 21 to St. Mary's Road.

In Libertyville, work to date has included installation of a new oversized flood control storm sewer with segments varying up to 84 inches in diameter, water main replacements, sanitary sewer relocations and private utility work.

Work in the road district's jurisdiction was limited last year to tree trimming and removal, but will proceed full-bore in coming weeks. The road will be completely reconstructed, with two feet of paved and two feet of gravel shoulders on each side, said Marty Neal, township highway commissioner.

Storm drainage also will be rebuilt and driveway culverts and aprons will be replaced, he added.

On the Libertyville side, utility work is expected to be completed by the end of next week and some advance paving work could begin near Milwaukee Avenue next week, said Public Works Director Paul Kendzior.

Federal funds will cover 80% of the $6.14 million project's cost, but Libertyville is paying an extra amount for the larger storm sewer.

Federal funding also will pay 80% of the nearly $2.23 million for construction and engineering on the east side of the river. The net cost for the township road district will be $445,303, Neal said.

The bridge, equally owned and maintained by the village and township, is not part of the ongoing work.

It was temporarily closed in February 2018 because the decorative steel truss was deteriorated to the point officials feared collapse. It eventually was removed.

A new bridge is planned to be built in 2023 at an estimated cost of $2.9 million. Federal funds will cover 80% of the cost, but it is unclear whether that would include aesthetic features like decorative lighting and railings.