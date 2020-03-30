State announces 8 new deaths, 461 new coronavirus cases

Illinois health officials announced eight new deaths from coronavirus infections and 461 new cases today.

That brings number of deaths statewide to 72 since the outbreak began. There are now 5,056 confirmed cases in the state as well, officials reported.

The deaths were a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s in Cook County; a man in his 60s in DuPage County; a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s in Will County; and a woman in her 60s in Kendall County.

The majority of confirmed cases remain largely in Chicago and the outlying suburbs.