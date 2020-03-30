New equipment, staff pouring in for Lake Zurich assisted living center hit by virus

Donations of protective gear have poured in for a Lake Zurich assisted living center that late last week reported dire shortages as residents and employees battled a COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Officials with the company that manages Cedar Lake Assisted Living & Memory Care, 777 Church St., also say they're hiring nurses, caregivers and other professionals from the Lake Zurich area after the virus' spread led to a staff shortage at the facility.

"There has been an outpouring of support from the Lake Zurich community," said William Swearingen, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Denver-based Spectrum Retirement Communities. "(It) has been overwhelming and heartwarming."

Cedar Lake has 65 residents. Nine tested positive for the COVID-19 virus last week, company officials said. One, a woman who had been in hospice care at Cedar Lake, died Friday at a hospital, Swearingen said.

That resident had multiple health issues that create a higher risk of death if the virus is contracted, he added.

The remaining eight infected residents are hospitalized, improving and doing well, said Swearingen, whose company also operates facilities in Libertyville, Lombard, Cary, Streamwood, South Elgin, Burr Ridge and Palos Heights, as well as in nine other states.

Eight Cedar Lake residents are in precautionary isolation, Swearingen said, not the 17 that were initially reported to be isolated.

Cedar Lake's staff total dropped by about 20% after the outbreak began because of suspected infection or fears of infection.

Two workers tested positive last week. Neither are caregivers, and both are recovering, Swearingen said. Other employees who were presumed to have the disease have since been cleared by tests.

Reeling from the outbreak, Spectrum officials reached out to other organizations Friday to request replacement personnel and equipment, and word spread via the Daily Herald and other media.

The response, Swearingen said, was "astounding."

"We have received numerous donations which helped alleviate the temporary challenge," Swearingen said. "The generosity by private citizens, local businesses, schools, and others was incredible."

As a result, the situation at Cedar Lake has "significantly improved," he said.

As of Friday, clusters of COVID-19 cases had been discovered at five long-term care facilities in Lake County. Thirteen residents and 10 employees had tested positive.

Lake County Health Department officials have refused to publicly identify the facilities experiencing outbreaks, and they won't confirm Cedar Lake is among them. They would say the facilities are in Lake Zurich, Wauconda, Gurnee, Lincolnshire, and Zion, with one affected facility in each town.

The health department has been communicating with all long-term care facilities in the county during the crisis, said Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the county's crisis team.

Facilities are advised to check employees for fever and other symptoms once or twice a day. Patients who develop symptoms should either be tested or presumed to be infected and be isolated from other residents, Covelli said.

Additionally, the department recommends keeping sick people together as best as possible to limit spread of the virus.

The department has been distributing personal protective equipment to long-term care facilities, but the supply is running thin throughout the county and the region, Covelli said. The department has requested additional gear from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, he said.

Swearingen said health care providers need consistent recommendations and guidelines from health care authorities, as well as open dialogue with those agencies. He's also called for greater testing for health care staff.