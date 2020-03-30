Geneva Park District cancels programs, events through April

The Geneva Park District has scrapped all programs and special events, including Easter festivities, through the end of April.

The cancellations include the Egg-Mazing Race planned for Friday and a "Bunny Breakfast" and egg hunt scheduled for Saturday, according to a notice from the park district. An Earth Day parade and celebration on April 25 also is canceled.

Auditions for the youth production of "Young Sherlock" will not be held, nor will the adult performances of "God of Carnage."

Additionally, the disc golf course at Wheeler Park and all playground structures, park restrooms and other facilities remain closed. A notice on the park district's website urges residents to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, to avoid contact sports and not to gather in large groups.