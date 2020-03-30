Cook County court cases postponed, videoconferencing expanded

Many criminal and civil cases pending in Cook County courts, including jury trials, have been postponed through at least May 18, per a new order issued Monday by Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans.

Traffic and misdemeanor cases are also postponed until after that date. Defendants will be notified of the new court date, according to the order.

Evans' order expands the use of videoconferencing for necessary court proceedings and for emergencies. To the extent possible, all matters will be conducted via video no later than April 16, according to the order, which also limits court attendees to 10 people "essential to activities." If videoconferencing is not possible, hearings will be conducted through teleconferencing, Evans ordered.

Additionally, the new order continues the chief judge's moratorium on evictions or foreclosures.

Meanwhile, the Cook County sheriff's office announced that, as of 5 p.m. Monday, 134 detainees at the county jail have tested positive for coronavirus, as have 20 sheriff's office employees.

In comparison, 38 inmates and nine employees had been confirmed as infected Friday night.