Aide accused of using excessive force on special needs student

An aide who was accused of using excessive force with a 7-year-old special needs student turned himself in to the Lake County sheriff's office on Monday.

Justin Cole, 35, of the 2400 block of 82nd Street in Kenosha, Wis., appeared in court and was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending a return court date of May 14.

On Feb. 27, administrators with the Special Education District of Lake County told the sheriff's office Cole has used excessive force with the boy, according to a news release.

The 7-year-old pushed Cole, and he responded by striking the boy while using a pillow as a barrier between his hand and the child's head, the sheriff's office said. The boy fell and began crying.

An arrest warrant on one county of misdemeanor battery was issued for Cole on Friday.

The Special Education District of Lake County has terminated Cole's employment.