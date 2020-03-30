'A spiritual giant': Naperville church pastor dies after coronavirus diagnosis

The Rev. Angel Escamilla, a pastor at Calvary Church in Naperville, has died after testing positive for the coronavirus. Courtesy of Alberto Arteaga

A Naperville pastor known as a "spiritual giant" has died about a week after falling seriously ill with the coronavirus.

The Rev. Angel Escamilla tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday, Calvary Church Lead Pastor Marty Sloan said in a Facebook video. Escamilla, 67, was hospitalized with pneumonia. Family members said they were notified of his passing on Sunday evening.

Escamilla had served in ministry for more than 40 years. His widow, Becky Escamilla, thanked church members for an outpouring of support.

"Angel has made his step from this life into the presence of God. We cry, but we are not hopeless," she said in a Facebook message to the congregation. "The impression of his life has affected many. It's impossible to count the lives he impacted. He will live in our hearts forever."

The couple had two sons and 10 grandchildren, according to a church biography. One of their sons, also an associate pastor at Calvary, called him a "spiritual giant."

"If you have ever had the privilege of being around my dad, you know the amazing man of God he is," Michael Escamilla told the congregation. "Dad lived every day of his life to leave a spiritual legacy for those who would follow him. Just a few days ago, one of his grandkids said to Papi: 'You gave us a legacy and life to strive to be like.'

"Our family will be shaped and blessed because of the legacy of our Dad. Future generations will love, bless others, minister and lead their families well because Dad started a new legacy for the Escamillas."

His family is postponing a memorial service amid the coronavirus crisis and the statewide stay-at-home order.

"I know there will be many of you who will want to be present to help us celebrate his home going and convey your love and support," Michael Escamilla said. "After we are able to meet in large gatherings again, our family will convey the details of a time to celebrate his life."

Sloan asked that church members continue to pray for Escamilla's family.

"I personally found Pastor Angel to be a man of strong faith in the Lord, a man in the Word, and a man of great prayer! If anyone ever spoke into the heavens in prayer, it was Pastor Angel," Sloan said in the message. "He will be forever missed on our team and in the church family."