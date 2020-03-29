Sheriff: Palatine Township man missing since Friday

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is requesting help in locating a missing 55-year-old Palatine Township man.

Andrew Patrick Plummer was last seen at his residence at 10 p.m. Friday, sheriff's police said Sunday.

He is 5'11 and weighs 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue track jacket, a white T-shirt and winter boots.

Plummer walks with an aluminum cane and visits the areas of Palatine and Arlington Heights frequently, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Cook County Sheriff's Office at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.